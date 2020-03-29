City Series - Tuba Ahmed in Delhi, We the Isolationists (97th Corona Diary)

City Series – Tuba Ahmed in Delhi, We the Isolationists (97th Corona Diary)

March 29, 2020 · by · in Corona Diary

City Series - Tuba Ahmed in Delhi, We the Isolationists (97th Corona Diary)

Our corona diary.

[Text and photo by Tuba Ahmed]

I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona and I see you. It’s so weird how life is full of moving around, people coming and going. Seeing you infront of me after 10 months scared me, it felt incredible. We go and sit at Tara Kafe in Majnu Ka Tila and order peach tea. I scribble in the notebook you are carrying with you and you sit on the other side smiling. Something I had always hoped for was mine today.

“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.

Related posts:

  1. City Series – Damiano in Treviso, Italy, We the Isolationists (9th Corona Diary)
  2. City Series – Manya Arora in Bareilly, We the Isolationists (19th Corona Diary)
  3. City Series – Vindhya Vatsyayan in Delhi, We the Isolationists (31st Corona Diary)
  4. City Series – Kakul Rawat in Delhi, We the Isolationists (83rd Corona Diary)
  5. City Series – Surabhi Mathur in Bombay, We the Isolationists (2nd Corona Diary)