City Series – Agathe Roussel in Meudon, France, We the Isolationists (103rd Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Agathe Roussel]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona and I see trees. Poplars, gently waving in the wind as if God had preferred to touch their crown rather than care for us. I am not a believer but I can’t help thinking this feels like one of His wrath. For he is a He of course in my mind. Then, I open my eyes and think I’d better fold the laundry. I wonder what’s that stain on my floor and/or if I have enough eggs to cook an omelet for my husband. I have to deal with his wrath first. God will have to wait.
