City Series – Khansa Fahad in Delhi, We the Isolationists (106th Corona Diary)

March 30, 2020 · by · in Corona Diary

City Series - Khansa Fahad in Delhi, We the Isolationists (106th Corona Diary)

[Text and photo by Khansa Fahad]

I close my eyes
in my self-isolation
from corona
and
I see
a mess.
I’m entangled.
I’m stuck.
I’m surrounded by boxes.
Boxes of different sizes.
Some colourful,
some dull.
Some heavy,
some light.
All interconnected.
By strings.
They’re choking me. These strings.
Boxes that I have put my life into.
Box of Career.
Box of Education.
Box of Work.
Box of Responsibilities.
Box of Expectations.
Box of Worries.
Box of Fears.
There, I see a tiny little box of Hope.
Ohh! there’s a box of Happiness too.
Box of Joy.
Box of Love.
Why are they small?
What’s happening?
I’m drowning.
I need to let go.
Let go of the burden.
The heavy boxes.
The dull ones.
I’m breathing now.

“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.

