City Series – Nipa in Delhi, We the Isolationists (111th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Nipa]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see myself at my desk in office, all alone, surrounded by empty workstations. I punch into my keyboard but the screen is blank, it’s swallowing my words. The printer at the far end starts spewing paper. I pick up one A4 sheet: “You have been warned,”it says in bold. All the computer screens come to life, flashing the same message. I start screaming but only silence escapes my parched mouth. I run towards the door, it’s locked. On it are taped the words, “You are trapped in your own bubble.”
“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.