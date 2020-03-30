City Series – Raveena Parmar in Cavriglia, Italy, We the Isolationists (110th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Raveena Parmar]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona
and I see myself imagining the world I used to live in.
I see hope to live like I once used to.
When I close my eyes
I don’t want to see the reality
But I want to see the vision of a flock of birds flying peacefully in the baby blue sky.
I want to see trees blossoming in the spring.
I want to see Mother Nature waking up from her lethargy.
I want to see little children playing and running around in parks, under the mighty sun.
I imagine myself there feeling the breeze on my skin.
But when I open my eyes I’m embraced by the reality,
I see the walls of my room.
I see desperation of people to be free again.
I see people battling everyday with this cursed virus.
One thing I’m sure about is we will win over this corona.
I see hope in people’s eyes.
“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.