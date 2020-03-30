City Series - Vishal Gupta in Calcutta, We the Isolationists (108th Corona Diary)

City Series – Vishal Gupta in Calcutta, We the Isolationists (108th Corona Diary)

March 30, 2020 · by · in Corona Diary

City Series - Vishal Gupta in Calcutta, We the Isolationists (108th Corona Diary)

Our corona diary.

[Text and photo by Vishal Gupta]

I close my eyes in my self-isolation from corona… and I see visuals from the same dream I am having since months, standing at the ghat of Banaras, but this time her hands are not interlocked with mine rather I am losing them, slowly and everything around turns distant and hazy, she’s not standing beside me anymore. The setting sun is replaced by the moon drenched in bloody red, its reflection can be seen in Ganges.

“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.

Related posts:

  1. City Series – Vanshika Gupta in Panipat, We the Isolationists (40th Corona Diary)
  2. City Series – Manisha Gupta in Gorakhpur, We the Isolationists (68th Corona Diary)
  3. City Series – Vedika Gupta in Villafranca, Spain, We the Isolationists (23rd Corona Diary)
  4. City Series – Damiano in Treviso, Italy, We the Isolationists (9th Corona Diary)
  5. City Series – Parajdeep Singh Dhillon in Bombay, We the Isolationists (56th Corona Diary)