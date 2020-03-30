City Series – Zehra Mahdi in Kharagpur, West Bengal, We the Isolationists (109th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Zehra Mahdi]
I close my eyes in my self-isolation from corona… and I see myself walking on bridges laden, and walls smeared, with nostalgia, often visiting the villages of ‘What-could-have-been’. I remember the past as if it was another world. I live these days as if in gestation, and
I await the end of pandemic as if a new world is waiting on the other side. I remember Delhi from memory as well the several men I had interviewed over the years. I wonder if Delhi is being kind to them, are they stuck at Anand Vihar, maybe. I open my eyes, the past, present and future has become one, submerged in misery, sufficed by nostalgia. I close my eyes from the comfort of my bed. As I wane in and out between my isolated Dreality and their collective Reality.
