City Series – Jigyasa Agarwal in Jhansi, We the Isolationists (117th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Jigyasa Agarwal]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see a comma pushing the full stop. I see betrayed roads, dispatched lives, unsettling air of loneliness while my heart pushes me to feel the clear sky, falling leaves without being crushed, mending relationships and silence. Then I get up and make a cup of coffee, sit at my terrace, reconciling my heart and my mind, and start writing a corona letter to a blogger, ascertaining, this would be the only best part about quarantine.
