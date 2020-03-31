City Series – Maganjot Kaur in Delhi, We the Isolationists (115th Corona Diary)

Our corona diary.

[Text and photo by Maganjot Kaur]

I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see myself myself sitting alone in my room and doing the highest form of activity–contemplation. With soft jazz music playing in background.

I married my love, Jaskaran Singh, a couple of months ago after being in a long distance relationship with him for more than 4 years. He lives in Canada and I’m here in India waiting for my spousal PR application to get approved so that I could start our life together there.

His flight was booked for India on 3rd of April but got cancelled because of the corona. Now, sitting thousands of miles apart in anticipation and anxiety, we both wonder when would we get to see each other.

Meanwhile, I had bought these beautiful plants for my room, which are my source of inspiration and motivation every single day. A source of immense hope. As the plants grow and new leaves come out, they remind me that life goes on despite all the difficulties. I water them and take care of them while thinking that I’m nurturing them, but in reality, they’re really nurturing my soul.

