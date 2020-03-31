City Series – Nabiha Fatima in Delhi, We the Isolationists (121st Corona Diary)

City Series – Nabiha Fatima in Delhi, We the Isolationists (121st Corona Diary)

March 31, 2020 · by · in Corona Diary

City Series – Nabiha Fatima in Delhi, We the Isolationists (121st Corona Diary)

Our corona diary.

[Text and photo by Nabiha Fatima]

I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see myself standing in front of a mirror. Although the reflection was mine but there was some addition to it. A girl with bloodshed clothes due to the veins that burst from her scalp. Her pale skin was way brighter than her intentions. Her hands were resting on my shoulder while we communicated through our minds. The loneliness felt in this time was no longer in existence. I was resting in peace with my shoulder friend.

“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.

Related posts:

  1. City Series – Sofia Ammassari in Brisbane, We the Isolationists (22nd Corona Diary)
  2. City Series – Tuba Ahmed in Delhi, We the Isolationists (97th Corona Diary)
  3. City Series – Damiano in Treviso, Italy, We the Isolationists (9th Corona Diary)
  4. City Series – Ankita Sehgal in Jalandhar, We the Isolationists (80th Corona Diary)
  5. City Series – Souzeina in New York City, We the Isolationists (104th Corona Diary)