City Series – Sana Awan in Attock, Pakistan, We the Isolationists (120th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Sana Awan]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see a world much taken for granted. Somewhere in the middle of my begonia porch, I feel a nagging pain of neglecting what we had. It has now become a gall of time. Everyone is having a paradoxical existence. The concept of defamilirization is well understood in the very time where hugs and kisses mean enemity and hostility.
“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.