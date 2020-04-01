City Series – Aditi Thorat in London, We the Isolationists (129th Corona Diary)

City Series – Aditi Thorat in London, We the Isolationists (129th Corona Diary)

April 1, 2020 · by · in Corona Diary

Our corona diary.

[Text and photo by Aditi Thorat]

I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see the sea. I am a bird, gliding above the blue blue Mediterranean and the white limestone mountains of southern Turkey. I am expecting to feel anxious, exhilarated, but the experience is strangely meditative. And now staring at a blank wall, I think of the human urge to fly. That sense of freedom and expansiveness that comes only with perspective.

“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.

