City Series – Disha Kukreja in Indore, We the Isolationists (128th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Disha Kukreja]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see my thoughts climbing over each other, without jumping to a conclusion. “Is this really happening? Is this real? Are we all stuck in a sci-fi movie?” Is an interrogation I do it with myself not knowing anything but just the news, the news of the conditions getting worse day by day.
But then I cannot believe what I see, I see this ray of hope through the end of this dark tunnel. I see all those heroes who are assiduously working to let this sci-fi end with a “happy ending”. That’s when my gut tells me that everything’s going to be alright and it’s all temporary.
That’s when I open my eyes, let all of the questions sink in, listen to the birds chirping rather than vehicles beeping, breathe the freshest air despite of the polluted one. After all, realising how the earth is healing itself; realising that soon this sci-fi will end with smiles and tears of joy on every face.
“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.