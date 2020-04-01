City Series – Roopamvir Singh in Jammu, We the Isolationists (126th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Roopamvir Singh]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see myself enclosed in emptiness. I grope the ground restlessly around me as I am plunged into this darkness painting my cheerful world. In suffocating confusions, I hear unclear whispers trembling in terrible winds of time, there are symphonies of learned helplessness and melodies of symbolic hopes, there is a mistrustful appearance of normalcy concealing the flames of unfettered faith in wounded hearts where the meanings of life have been reconstructed by unfailing struggles and unwavering refusals to give in to uncertainties. These hearts are breathing in oceans of unheard tales and abandoned endurances. These tales are weaved in their veins as silence imprisons their words. In a turbulent world that flutters in isolations today, these hearts have resided happily in imposed locks always, unknown and submerged in unawareness. Fragmented hopes to breathe and dented beliefs to survive in these hearts today scream to the world to keep strong as this too shall pass.
