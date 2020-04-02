City Series – Nile Ben in Cochin, We the Isolationists (133rd Corona Diary)

April 2, 2020 · by · in Corona Diary

Our corona diary.

[Text and photo by Nile Ben]

I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona…
and I see her;
like the glassy water reflects
the frost – touched trees,
this time is biting
but the terrible knees;
like the dancing lillies
the sun – kissed breeze,
this time agone
but the glacè memories;
like impressions bound
this time is framed
but in this moment a’free;
I see her.

“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.

