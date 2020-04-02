City Series – Nina Virmani in Delhi, We the Isolationists (131st Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Nina Virmani]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see myself going back to age twelve. I see my cousin his handsome German Shepherd and me out on a lush hillside in Manali. On a holiday, a picture perfect summer. Skipping down the hillside, the wind in our faces, flushed with the warmth of the sunny afternoon. A moment of joyous abandon! A distant dream now broken by the incessant barking of the most beautiful beings, our street dogs. I wake up to the heartbreaking stark reality of our times. Let’s leave no room for fear, anger, hate and intolerance. Love and healing to all.
