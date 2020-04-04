City Series – Akanksha Singh in Delhi, We the Isolationists (141st Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Akanksha Singh]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see January’s indifferent sun bathing us, me and my friend, through the shredded canopy as we read. I disturb the static scene with some anxious blabbering now and then. I see this, and waves of yesterday’s something sweet and today’s something sour rise, but I try to feel nothing because none of it will matter, when all this ends. Me and you, we will noiselessly bury this secret and stitch up a perfect ghost roaming about, feeling nothing, to share a smirk with, alone in the crowd.
“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.