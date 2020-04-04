City Series – Babar Iqbal in Shopian, Kashmir, We the Isolationists (135th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Babar Iqbal]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see
myself dozing off with
the sound of rain falling on the roof;
The intoxicating smell of wet earth;
Warm cosy quilt on bed and me under it
A hot cup of Samovar kehwa
& a magical realism book in my hands;
The smell of Izband (harmala/wild rue) which my mother burns in a kangri,
and a newspaper lying next to me without any disturbing and heartbreaking headlines.
I smile a smile of contentment and sleep comes to me, quick and easy, like money to millionaires.
