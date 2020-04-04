City Series – Geetha Jagannathan in New Jersey, We the Isolationists (144th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Geetha Jagannathan]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see ammayi, gazing into emptiness, unfazed by the fly buzzing near her head. We are weeks away from Agni Nakshatram, yet the air is sweltering and her blouse is drenched in sweat. The ceiling fan lends little but white noise. What’s on her mind? Memories of a distant time? A muddled mess of everything and nothing? Blank, like her gaze? I’ll never know what’s on her Alzheimer’s-ridden mind, but It’s not worries of a deadly virus that’s brought the world to its knees.
I open my eyes to a temperature-controlled home and a heavy heart in quarantine some 13,000 kms away.
