City Series – Juhi Garg in Biratnagar, Nepal, We the Isolationists (1434th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Juhi Garg]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see images of all the people I have met in my life: friends, family, children, neighbours, colleagues and all those I have met and can remember. I long for seeing those faces and meeting them in person. I also dream about them on most days. I choose to be optimistic and want to go back to my memories, my children, my boxes that I have filled with things and with memories from yesteryears.
