City Series – Juhi Garg in Biratnagar, Nepal, We the Isolationists (1434th Corona Diary)

Our corona diary.

[Text and photo by Juhi Garg]

I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see images of all the people I have met in my life: friends, family, children, neighbours, colleagues and all those I have met and can remember. I long for seeing those faces and meeting them in person. I also dream about them on most days. I choose to be optimistic and want to go back to my memories, my children, my boxes that I have filled with things and with memories from yesteryears.

“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.

