April 4, 2020 · by · in Corona Diary

City Series – Kaustav De in Bangalore, We the Isolationists (137th Corona Diary)

Our corona diary.

[Text and photo by Kaustav De]

I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see a valley of flowers spreading as far as my eyes cannot see. For now.

I am in Kashmir – and from beneath my bare feet radiates outwards a garden embroidered with a thousand flowers wearing a thousand necklaces of dew.

The sun doesn’t reflect off them, though. Instead, each necklace absorbs the sunlight, lighting up from within. Its radiance is the one that lights up the Ganga at Dawn, especially as it curves along Benaras’ ghats, much like a Gold Choker at our necks.

The garden glitters, there is a scent of freedom in the air.

My eyes are open.

“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.

