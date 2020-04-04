City Series – Muskan Nayyar in Ludhiana, We the Isolationists (143rd Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Muskan Nayyar]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see a light reminding us to breathe. I see every force reminding us that we had gone too far.
I see how my grandfather had shared similar stories about the stillness descended in Punjab as a state when the wide curfew was imposed in 1984.
I see how my grandfather had experienced long-distance friendships at the time of partition.
I see myself reminding that this stillness is nothing as compared to what they had gone through but here I see myself filled with guilt but kind of free for writing this down.
“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.