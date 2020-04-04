City Series – Saadia Ahmedawaan in Perth, We the Isolationists (145th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Saadia Ahmedawaan]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see myself in my mother’s living room in Lahore. Sunshine is filtering through the thick green curtains and falling on the glass table-top covered with a white mat. I see myself sitting on the floor in front of the gas heater warming my hands, laughing with mum at my sister’s silly jokes. My father is watching Facebook videos, put on high volume, and laughing heartily. I want to keep my eyes closed. This is the only way I can be there with them.
