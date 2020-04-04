City Series – Shiva Mittal in Firozabad, We the Isolationists (136th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Shiva Mittal]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see love of mine sitting next to me. I feel walls melting into curtains and sunlight falling over a familiar face. My fingers lacing in hers. My favourite, sorry, our favourite song blaring in some corner of my room. Her cologne feeling like rest of my life.
Suddenly, walls starts building back in to walls, brick by brick, blocking sunlight.
Leaving my eyes with blue, purple and pink stars, making the song to echo, and darkness palming my surroundings.
Where is she? She is walking away, again.
“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.