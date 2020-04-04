City Series – Tanvi Mishra in Delhi, We the Isolationists (140th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Tanvi Mishra]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see what should have been the happiest day of my life. My husband was supposed to arrive today with his entire family from Hamburg in Germany for our Indian wedding. I see what would have been a beautiful bouquet of cultures of guests from six continents. I see the chaos, the miscommunication, and the drunken dance of delirious aunts and uncles. I see my parents’ smiling faces as they gaze upon their first-born becoming finally a bride, and my brother struggling to organize the events in an attempt to hide his tears.
My eyes open, and my dream is lost.
