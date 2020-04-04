City Series – Thaihamdao Haflongbar in Delhi, We the Isolationists (139th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Thaihamdao Haflongbar]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see myself retiring to my bed, after having seen a hundred of patients close their eyes forever. I see the world around me filled with silence and peace. I see everyone, including me, trying to escape death not realizing we are already lying in our graveyards. I see myself screaming for help and then sadly my eyes reopen with the morning alarm only to experience the actual nightmare.
“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.