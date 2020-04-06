City Series – Harish Ramaswamy in Bangalore, We the Isolationists (151st Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Harish Ramaswamy]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see my life paused, my past flashing in slow motion like lessons… lessons for life after Corona.
I love the lockdown – it’s like an amazing dream. There are multiple ways to look at any situation, and this is how I see this period. I genuinely believe that this is the most peaceful I have been in the last decade. I spend my day dreaming about so many things – walks on the Ghats of Benaras, my mother’s podalanga kootu, my close friend’s laughter, the beach and all the beautiful things my life has offered. I think it’s telling of what my life after the lockdown could look like. If I can lock the peace I’ve found, in a box, and hold onto it tight as we sail across these rough waters, I will be the master of my own happiness. Because “If you’re happy in a dream, does that even count?” – Arundhati Roy
Your dreams count, make tomorrow count! Until then, Happy Lockdown!
“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.