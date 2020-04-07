City Series – Tathya Kapadia in Surat, We the Isolationists (156th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Tathya Kapadia]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see my parents taking me to the Swim Academy. It feels like I’m being asked to dig my own grave with bare hands. I dig till I smell chlorine; my fingernails are crusted with blue sand. I threw myself into the hole and I keep glaring till my eyes feel parched. Nothing appears more plausible but death. It’s blue, more like sapphire blue. Sick and stinking like chlorine.
Maybe, it is just a nightmare or maybe I am just dead. Maybe, the hell always smelled like chlorine. I wake up and I look around. It’s spring and the air is pink!
“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.