City Series – Amira Yunis in Lahore, We the Isolationists (157th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Amira Yunis]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see nothing… but those strange hazy forms… flashes of bursting light and color… becoming and destroying. I try to decipher these symbols dancing in the dark alleys behind the silence of closed eyes and isolated from the outer world. They are like carvings on the walls of a dark prehistoric cave, ancient, mysterious, prophetic figures. Messages from old civilizations, imprints from time that is lost. I can’t read them but they fascinate me. I want to write them on paper, paint them on canvas… anything that could give them meaning.
