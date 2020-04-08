City Series – Anushree Ghosh in Bangalore, We the Isolationists (160th Corona Diary)

April 8, 2020 · by · in Corona Diary

Our corona diary.

[Text and photo by Anushree Ghosh]

I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see myself smiling, visualizing the normal. A ring on my doorbell from my boyfriend (now stuck in London), a message from my mother re-checking her flight details, an email from my boss confirming a (in person) meeting, the taste of the my cook’s hyper salty food. This quest for the normal makes me wonder: will I now value my humdrum life more, will I complain less about crowds and traffic jams, will I be kinder towards my domestic help, and at the next cab driver, will I be more patient with my aging parents? Is this pandemic our very own catharsis, to turn us into a better, kinder, more resilient humans?

“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.

