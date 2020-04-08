City Series – Anushree Ghosh in Bangalore, We the Isolationists (160th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Anushree Ghosh]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see myself smiling, visualizing the normal. A ring on my doorbell from my boyfriend (now stuck in London), a message from my mother re-checking her flight details, an email from my boss confirming a (in person) meeting, the taste of the my cook’s hyper salty food. This quest for the normal makes me wonder: will I now value my humdrum life more, will I complain less about crowds and traffic jams, will I be kinder towards my domestic help, and at the next cab driver, will I be more patient with my aging parents? Is this pandemic our very own catharsis, to turn us into a better, kinder, more resilient humans?
