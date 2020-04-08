City Series – Aparajita Sinha in Ghatsila, Jharkhand, We the Isolationists (162nd Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Aparajita Sinha]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see her waddling towards me with a cup of tea and a brimming smile. We giggle at the conversations of an everyday clandestine love that meets at the Creek Row’s bend. I laugh at your broken front tooth before realizing how broken things can be beautiful. I say, the Earth is trying to rectify the mistakes we made, never complaining as I complain how I am unable to hug the ones I love. You laugh, say, ‘You never hug me, that doesn’t mean you love me any less.” My eyes open and I know, I shall make it through this because I made it through another day without you.
“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.