City Series – Candace Andrew in Delhi, We the Isolationists (158th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Candace Andrew]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see a dream. I wake up and keep my eyes semi-open till I brew myself my cup of black coffee. I stir it and take my first sip and sigh. It’s my grounding in this isolation, the steady plank of normalcy in this unnaturally crowded home. The caffeine helps cope with the new inside – out urban normal, where the homes are crowded and the streets aren’t.
“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.