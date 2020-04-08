City Series – Kulsoom Bano in Karachi, We the Isolationists (161st Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Kulsoom Bano]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see myself back in time when I could hear the sound of traffic, the noise of children playing outside, and driving to my friend’s house to see her new kittens. This whole Corona episode has reminded me of the political strikes that Karachi witnessed in the mid-90s. But even back then, there was a life which I can’t feel anymore.
I open my eyes and promise myself never to complain about the pace of life, and my hustling bustling city.
