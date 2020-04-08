City Series – Mareva Zoli in Cesenatico, Italy, We the Isolationists (159th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Mareva Zoli]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see the harshness of the times I’m living in. Not only the virus; it is just the compendium of something that life wants to teach to me. But I’m still try to figure it out.
Last time I saw my dad was on October 21st, thanks to the picture on his obituary poster. Last time I saw the love of my life was… even if our relationship is over, life has a big sense of humor and put us into this quarantine together. Under the same roof. Under the same sky.
I see the whole harshness with my eyes closed but also a new whole world of opportunities.
