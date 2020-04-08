City Series – Syed Rawshid in Safapora, Kashmir, We the Isolationists (162nd Corona Diary)

April 8, 2020 · by · in Corona Diary

Our corona diary.

[Text and photo by Syed Rawshid]

I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see that we are free from lockdowns… not just this one, but the ones that have consumed our life… of hate, of prejudices, of inequalities, of divisions and of occupations.

One day, In Sha Allah ♥️

