City Series – Gaana Premaraj in Mangalore, We the Isolationists (164th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Gaana Premaraj]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see myself struggling to build a home away from home, staring at days and nights sitting at the corner of my warm cozy bed in the hostel room. I see the world caged in a bigger space of their own to not to curse time again. I see myself writing letters, reading fiction, and tired of answering “I’am okay” to the phone calls of families and friends. I see myself happy and sad, alive and empty… gazing and pondering over nothingness. I read everything around me as a dystopian fiction. I see time as a fellow being fighting against itself.
