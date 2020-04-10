City Series – Shilpi Seth in Delhi, We the Isolationists (167th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Shilpi Seth]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see camera zooming out from my soul and into the universe. Telling me how insignificant, little being I am.
The darkness behind the closed eyelids has grown, spread into my room. All this time makes me think, overthink. All the piled up, unfinished things make me anxious, helpless.
The walls seem to climb higher, the roof moving upper. The lights growing dimmer, the darkness engulfing. Other times, I close my eyes away from corona.. and see a whole wide world inside me- of adventures, happiness, dreams and chaos.
An absolute paradox.
