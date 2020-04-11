City Series – Amrat Singh in Asansol, West Bengal, We the Isolationists (173rd Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Amrat Singh]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see the moon on a dark night sky. And it hits me, it’s the same moon under which Bukowski lived. Under which Kafka was. Under which Mohammad Ali trained. Under which Proust breathed. And now, it’s the same moon for me. The same moon under which I. Am. The moon is witnessing me too.
Looking at everything we’re trying to get through this, I realise we have already been outdone. At survival. By the moon. By nature.
“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.