City Series – Aqsa Ishaq in Lahore, We the Isolationists (176th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Aqsa Ishaq]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see a used Philips hand blender. Old friends reading Faiz to each other while lacking coherence in their sentences. I cannot remember how the city looked like. It used to be cruel once. Is it now forgotten? The scar on my left hand reflects the light. The omnipresence of dreams whispers. There is a world of justice deep inside. Justice in the time of Corona? Good joke! I can hear the murmurs. Let me use my hand blender once more.
“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.