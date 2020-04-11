City Series – Parneet Purewal in Bangalore, We the Isolationists (172nd Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Parneet Purewal]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see my aging parents, I see my mother cooking, cleaning and trying to control her tears each time I call her. In the pursuit of finding the right job, one forgets about simple things, parents need you and aging parents need you even more.
I close my eyes and I see my husband, sitting 1000 kms away for me and dreaming about the beautiful beaches in Praslin island, where we were supposed to be on our honeymoon today.
I close my eyes and realize that life is so fragile, and everything can be lost in the blink of an eye.
“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.