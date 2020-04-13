City Series – Jasleen Arora in Kanpur, We the Isolationists (183rd Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Jasleen Arora]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see questions which I have always been scared to retrospect and put them in words. Is it fine if you don’t have words to express your feelings or the over overthinking that you’ve done in every situation? Is it fine that you just can’t type a word to tell how you’ve been doing or how you were when you never had feelings to emote? Is it fine if my words and emotions wander? Is it okay if I’m not fine today, but I’m not sure of being tomorrow? Is it fine if I just keep these questions within myself and do not open this chapter of my life?
