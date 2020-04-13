City Series – Vyomika Dev in Kurukshetra, We the Isolationists (182nd Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Vyomika Dev]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see the low hanging hazardous wires of Chawri Bazar. My hands touching the red sandstone at Jama Masjid. My head bent at Sisganj Gurudwara. The rikshaw driver fights with me for and extra 10 rs and me, being bad at bargains settle for his price. I fill my mouth and heart with paranthas from the Paranthe wali gali and kebabs from Karims. My feet never get tired of wandering. I see myself with my beloved Delhi, finally completing a dream I’d been seeing for years, to explore this city. I see myself free from the cages of academic pressure as my boards get over and free to see the pigeons fly overhead while I fly kites on the roof of an old house. I see myself being able to return to my home, not stuck in my grandparents house for so long. I see myself finally living, breathing and smiling.
