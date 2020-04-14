City Series – Aishwarya Diwakar Rahi in Rampur, We the Isolationists (189th Corona Diary)

Our corona diary.

[Text and photo by Aishwarya Diwakar Rahi]

I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see a shiny string entwined in my fingers that sails a kite. It waves, flutters and cuts through the twilight to touch the moon.

The kite is only so close that it sees Shakir’s sorrows but cannot feel them, and only so far away that it barely touches Meer’s vahshat and junoon.

Miles away, I feel what being moon is.

I soon realize that I am swooning and pull the string falling from the sky towards the ground.

The ball of reshami threads, the moon, keeps on waning.

