City Series – Amarkant Thakur in Khopoli, Maharashtra, We the Isolationists (188th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Amarkant Thakur]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see
A gaze over my shoulder
That studies everything, I create or think
Or say or do or plan to do.
This gaze is awkwardly familiar, lacking certainty –
Despite that, it’s deeply involved.
It sees not light but miasma.
It keeps me sufficiently ‘distanced from society’
And nudges me in the stoic company of
Dostoyevsky, Tagore, Camus and Ghalib.
As I look across their shoulders,
Whispering dream-syllables,
My eyes meet the gaze fleetingly and
I feel a little more acquainted with myself.
