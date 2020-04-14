City Series – Ifrah Rehman in Delhi, We the Isolationists (190th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Ifrah Rehman]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see myself winning a battle, one day at a time. Away from all that humdrum and worldly noise where, if you trip and fall, you had no time to dress your wound and attend to its needs, where you had superficial challenges to beat every next hour, I have been given this time to take that inward journey,to retrospect and to learn about those wounds that needed attention, that needed healing.
I close my eyes and I see those abruptly placed bandages disappearing, giving me a glimpse of a recovered soul.
“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.