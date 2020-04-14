City Series – Parneet Shergill in Patiala, We the Isolationists (186th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Parneet Shergill]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see piles of unattended files at work… of matters which were “Most urgent”, “Immediate”, “Time-bound”! Time, however, stands still – the urgency is reduced to static. No morning rush – no missed deadlines and yet the world moves! Conflicted feelings creep in all the time – of despair at being left out as friends are out there contributing, and relief that one is home and keeping the family away from the infection. The books I wanted to read or re-read, continue to wait in the corner to be dusted, picked and read amidst the extended uncertainty. Days pass with the hope that the sick heal, pace quickens and the dreaded virus disappears!
"We the Isolationists" series