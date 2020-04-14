City Series – Rigzen Wangmo in Leh, We the Isolationists (187th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Rigzen Wangmo]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see Love, long gone, has returned home. Sits across the table, shimmering like never before. Brought back with her a mockingbird and a firefly. I see the streets have extended into its own garden. A garden where stars and hope grows. Beyond it lay a tranquil spring sky and I’ve learnt that every ordinary thing has a bit of truth to it. And one should always be prepared for what lies beneath the vast sky. Hidden. Unsolved. rtainty. Days pass with the hope that the sick heal, pace quickens and the dreaded virus disappears!
