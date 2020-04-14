City Series – Yash Mishra in Ghaziabad, We the Isolationists (191st Corona Diary)

April 14, 2020 · by · in Corona Diary

City Series – Yash Mishra in Ghaziabad, We the Isolationists (191st Corona Diary)

[Text and photo by Yash Mishra]

I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see myself walking along the period of Golden Age, devoid of any barrier. Where the minds were as pure and pleasing as the River Ganges and I could go towards every Indian port and explore the new ideas and cultures which were being embraced. I actively contribute to it, not only by my knowledge of arts but by chronicling all those vivid moments as well which would the future generations feel proud about their soil.

“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.

