City Series – Tanistha Arora in Kaithal, Haryana, We the Isolationists (203rd Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Tanistha Arora]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see the laws of nature surpassing ‘erstwhile’ rules made by the government or individual for oneself. That the examinations of life are more important than of the University for which we never prepare.
While people are busy posting photos of their newly developed hobbies of cooking and baking which otherwise are a part of the daily routine of an average middle class, my mother is getting overburdened with so much to do for the family, kids and home, and nothing for herself. Some of my neighbors replaced their house-help with the ones ‘easily available’ and I can’t do anything except for having sympathy and good wishes for those who lost their livelihood. And I realize how privileged I am as I write this diary.
“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.