City Series – Aanchal Khulbe in Lucknow, We the Isolationists (211th Corona Diary)
[Text and photo by Aanchal Khulbe]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see Patience sitting by my bedside. Smiling at me. Waiting for me to get up, get dressed, cover in clothes and Stay. Remain. Pause.
I flutter through the day and wriggle by the night. I bark, I meow, I coo. She pleasingly smiles.
